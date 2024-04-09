Fulton will likely miss all of the 2024 season as he recovers from his second Tommy John surgery, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

It was initially reported in June of 2023 that Fultun was going for an internal brace procedure, but it turns out he had Tommy John surgery for the second time -- he also had it in September of 2019. Fulton had a career-worst 12.8 percent walk rate in 33 innings at Double-A last year, and now with off-the-charts durability risk, he may be forced to move to the bullpen when he returns in 2025.