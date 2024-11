The Marlins selected Fulton's (elbow) contract from Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Fulton was limited to 33 innings in 2023 and didn't pitch at all in 2024 while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. The 23-year-old had the operation in June of 2023, so he should be healthy for the start of the 2025 season.