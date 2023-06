Fulton will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report.

It is not expected to be Tommy John surgery, which Fulton already had once back in 2019 as a high schooler. Rather, it sounds like Fulton will have an internal brace procedure which the Marlins hope will allow him to be ready for spring training next year. Fulton posted a 5.18 ERA in six appearances at Double-A Pensacola this season.