Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a right hamstring strain, MLB.com reports.

Hill suffered the injury during Monday's game versus the Nationals and an MRI on Tuesday revealed a significant strain. The Marlins have not yet made an official roster move with Hill, but that figures to come prior to the beginning of a homestand Friday. Hill's season will conclude with a .213/.275/.331 batting line, three home runs and seven stolen bases over 53 contests.