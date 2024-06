Head will undergo season-ending left hip femoral acetabular impingement surgery Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Head's season ends after just 26 games, with only five of them coming in the Marlins organization after he was acquired from the Padres in the May 3 trade that sent infielder Luis Arraez to San Diego. The 19-year-old outfielder is expected to have a normal offseason and be fully for the start of spring training.