Head (hip) is listed on the Marlins' roster for their March 14 Spring Breakout game against the Cardinals.

Head's 2024 season was cut short after he underwent left hip femoral acetabular impingement surgery last June, but he looks like he'll be good to go heading into the 2025 campaign. After being acquired from the Padres last May as part of the prospect package the Marlins received in exchange for infielder Luis Arraez, Head appeared in just three games for Single-A Jupiter before being shut down with the injury.