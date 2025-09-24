Cabrera came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander returned from an elbow sprain for the final week of the season, having last pitched Aug. 30. Cabrera tossed 40 of 67 pitches for strikes but served up homers to Kyle Schwarber and Otto Kemp, and he exited the mound in line for the loss until the Marlins' offense woke up late. Cabrera has had something of a breakout campaign between IL stints, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 143:43 K:BB over a career-high 132.2 innings, and he could get one more start on the final day of the season, at home against a Mets team currently scrambling to hang onto a playoff spot.