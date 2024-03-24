Watch Now:

Cabrera (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.comreports.

The right-hander continues building up his throwing program since being diagnosed with a shoulder impingement nearly two weeks ago. Cabrera remains without a clear timeline to join the Marlins' rotation, but if he continues to progress with no issues his absence to begin the season may only last a few weeks.

