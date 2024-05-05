The Marlins selected Villalobos contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
The right-hander was dropped from Miami's 40-man roster last summer but will now receive another look in the big leagues. Villalobos hasn't been particularly impressive at Triple-A this season with a 4.73 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 13.1 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Eli Villalobos: Outrighted to Double-A•
-
Marlins' Eli Villalobos: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' Eli Villalobos: Scooped up by Fish•
-
Pirates' Eli Villalobos: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Pirates' Eli Villalobos: Claimed off waivers by PIT•
-
Marlins' Eli Villalobos: Designated for assignment•