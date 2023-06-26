The Marlins claimed Villalobos off waivers from the Pirates on Monday and optioned him to Double-A Pensacola, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Villalobos will begin his second stint in the Marlins organization after he had previously been claimed off waivers by the Pirates in April when Miami designated him for assignment. Though he'll report to Pensacola initially, Villalobos has pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level this season, recording a 5.73 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 22 innings out of the bullpen.