Villalobos signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday.

Villalobos made his MLB debut earlier this season with the Marlins, appearing in three games as a reliever and covering 4.1 innings before Miami optioned him back to the minors May 11. He was outrighted off the 40-man roster later that month and elected to become a free agent upon clearing waivers. Villalobos didn't take long to find a new opportunity with the Tigers, who assigned him to the rookie-level Florida Complex League after signing him. Before joining his new organization, Villalobos hadn't pitched since May 24, so he likely just needs some time to get ramped back up before eventually settling into a relief role with Detroit's Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.