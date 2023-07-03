Villalobos was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After being claimed off waivers by Miami on June 26, Villalobos was once again designated for assignment. He'll head back to waivers, where another team will be able to claim him. If he goes unclaimed, the 28-year-old will remain with Double-A Pensacola. In a corresponding move, Dane Myers was added to the Marlins' major-league roster, replacing Jazz Chisholm (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.