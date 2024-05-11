The Marlins optioned Villalobos to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.
Villalobos appeared in three major-league games since having his contract selected by Miami on May 5, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings. The move corresponds with the Marlins reinstating southpaw Jesus Luzardo (elbow) from the 15-day IL.
