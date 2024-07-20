Rivera isn't in the Marlins' lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Rivera went 0-for-1 with two walks and a sac fly during Friday's win in the series opener, and he'll now get a chance to rest Saturday. His absence will move Jake Burger to third base while Josh Bell starts at first, opening up the DH role for Bryan De La Cruz with Nick Gordon starting in left field.
More News
-
Marlins' Emmanuel Rivera: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Marlins' Emmanuel Rivera: Getting breather•
-
Marlins' Emmanuel Rivera: Getting regular at-bats of late•
-
Marlins' Emmanuel Rivera: Back on bench against righty•
-
Marlins' Emmanuel Rivera: Crosses plate twice in loss•
-
Marlins' Emmanuel Rivera: Loses out on regular role•