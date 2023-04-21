Perez gave up two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out five for Double-A Pensacola on Thursday.

Just a few days after his 20th birthday, the right-hander carved up an overmatched Birmingham lineup, producing 17 swinging strikes among his 71 pitches. It's Perez's first win of the year, and while his 17:5 K:BB through 14 innings in three starts perhaps isn't as dominant as many expected, it's important to remember that he's the youngest pitcher at the Double-A level. Merely holding his own against much older hitters would be impressive enough, but Perez has the talent -- and the high 90s heat -- to do much more. Despite his age, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him force a promotion to Triple-A sometime over the summer.