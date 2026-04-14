Perez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over four innings against Atlanta. He struck out two.

Perez failed to qualify for the win, as the right-hander was pulled after four innings on just 76 pitches. After averaging six strikeouts in his first three starts of the season, the 22-year-old managed only two punchouts in Monday's outing. Through four appearances in 2026, Perez owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 20:11 K:BB across 20 innings and is slated to face Milwaukee in his next start Sunday.