Perez (7-6) took the loss Saturday against the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out 11.

It was a mixed bag for Perez, who struggled with hard contact by yielding three extra-base hits but fanned a season-high 11. The hard-throwing right-hander had an up-and-down year after a late start amid his recovery from 2024 Tommy John surgery, though he flashed plenty of upside for fantasy managers to take into consideration ahead of 2026. Perez will end the campaign with a shaky 4.25 ERA across 95.1 innings, but his 1.05 WHIP, 105:32 K:BB and .195 opponent batting average are highly promising figures.