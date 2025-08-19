Perez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against St. Louis. He struck out six.

Perez worked through four scoreless innings before stumbling in the fifth inning, where shaky defense and spotty command kept him from finishing the frame. Overall, the hard-throwing righty has been solid in his return from Tommy John surgery, logging 64.2 innings across 13 starts with a 3.48 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 2025.