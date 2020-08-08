Cervelli went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mets.
The veteran catcher took Michael Wacha deep in the second inning to open the scoring. Cervelli isn't exactly thriving as the starting backstop for the Marlins, hitting .227 (5-for-22) through six games, but two of those hits have left the yard. Until Jorge Alfaro (illness) has a timetable for his return, Cervelli will continue to draw a heavy workload.
