Cooper was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Monday and will bat second and play first base against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper hit the COVID-19 injured list Saturday after coming down with cramps the day prior, but he evidently didn't test positive for the virus. That's great news for the Marlins, as Cooper has gone on a .455/.507/.682 tear over his last 18 games.