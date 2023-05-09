Cooper (ear) will take part in onfield workouts Tuesday in Jupiter, Noah Berger of FishStripes reports.
Cooper has been shut down from baseball activities over the last few days as he continues to recover from an inner ear infection, but he's since been cleared to resume workouts. A timetable for his return has yet to be established, but this is a clear step in the right direction.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Feeling better but shut down•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Hits IL with ear infection•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Leaves with stomach illness•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Absent from lineup Saturday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Gets afternoon off•