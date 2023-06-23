Cooper went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run in Thursday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Cooper was one of two Marlins with multiple hits in the contest, and his eighth-inning three-run blast provided the decisive margin in Miami's comeback victory. The first baseman has been productive over his past four games, driving in six runs and going 6-for-16 at the plate. Cooper has already matched last season's total with nine homers in about half as many games, and he's on pace to surpass his career-best mark of 15 long balls set in 2019.