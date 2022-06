Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.