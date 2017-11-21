Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealt to Marlins
Cooper was traded to the Miami Marlins along with Caleb Smith in exchange for Michael King and international signing bonus money.
Cooper opened the 2017 season in the Brewers organization, where he was playing at Triple-A Colorado Springs. After being acquired by the Yankees, he played 13 games with the big club. During his major league debut he went 14-for-43 (.326) at the dish and posted an .821 OPS.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....