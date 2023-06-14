Cooper went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

Cooper crushed a 390-foot blast to right off Chris Flexen in the eighth for his second home run over his last three games. Since returning from injury May 14, Cooper has scuffled at the plate, slashing .193/.230/.422 with five homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs as well as a 35.6 strikeout rate. Cooper has shown the ability to make above average contact in recent seasons but is not replicating the same and is striking out at a career-worst mark thus far.