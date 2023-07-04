Cooper went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 15-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Cooper extended Miami's lead to 4-0 with a solo homer off Adam Wainwright in the third inning, his 11th of the year, before driving in two more runs with a base hit in the seventh. The 32-year-old first baseman has swung the bat well recently, going 20-for-58 (.325) with a .958 OPS over his last 15 contests. Overall, Cooper's slashing .255/.300/.436 with 39 RBI and 22 runs scored through 260 plate appearances this season.