site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-garrett-cooper-returns-to-lineup-845641 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cooper (calf) is starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper didn't start Friday's series opener against Atlanta, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. He'll start at first base and bat third during Saturday's matinee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read