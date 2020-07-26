Cooper is one of the Marlins players that tested positive for COVID-19, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Jose Urena was scratched from Sunday's start after also testing positive, and there is reportedly one additional starting position player who reported a positive test, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cooper will be unavailable until he clears the league's protocol for coronavirus.
