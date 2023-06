Cooper went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

The first baseman played a big role in the Marlins' 10-run, 19-hit eruption. Cooper has hit safely in six straight games, and over his last 16 contests the 32-year-old is slashing .322/.365/.525 with three doubles, three homers, five runs and 12 RBI.