Cooper was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He was removed from Friday's game with cramping, but this trip to the IL came without an injury designation. Cooper had been red-hot at the plate, slashing .455/.507/.682 with two home runs over his last 66 at-bats. Jorge Soler is slotted in at designated hitter while Luke Williams gets a start in the outfield Saturday.