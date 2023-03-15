The Marlins selected Hampson's contract Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Hampson always seemed likely to crack the Opening Day roster and now it's official. The 28-year-old is in line for a super-utility role in Miami, bouncing around all over the infield and outfield. It's unlikely he'll have much fantasy value unless he gains traction as a regular in the lineup, in which case he could be a strong source of stolen bases.
