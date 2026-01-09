Reds' Garrett Hampson: Inks minors deal with Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Reds signed Hampson to a minor-league contract Dec. 29.
The Reds were one of three teams that Hampson spent time with in the majors in 2025, though he managed just a .419 OPS over 62 games between the three stops. The 31-year-old Hampson will likely begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Louisville, where he will give the Reds utility depth.
