The Reds signed Hampson to a minor-league contract Dec. 29.

The Reds were one of three teams that Hampson spent time with in the majors in 2025, though he managed just a .419 OPS over 62 games between the three stops. The 31-year-old Hampson will likely begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Louisville, where he will give the Reds utility depth.