Hampson will get another start at shortstop Thursday versus the Brewers.
Hampson has now started at short in four of the Marlins' last six games, with Joey Wendle riding the pine. Hampson went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee and has batted .287/.352/.414 across 196 total plate appearances on the year. Wendle, meanwhile, is slashing .222/.257/.323 over 299 plate appearances.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Back on bench Monday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Pops third homer•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Goes yard in rare start•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Added to lineup Thursday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Optioned back to Triple-A•