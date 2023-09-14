Hampson will get another start at shortstop Thursday versus the Brewers.

Hampson has now started at short in four of the Marlins' last six games, with Joey Wendle riding the pine. Hampson went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee and has batted .287/.352/.414 across 196 total plate appearances on the year. Wendle, meanwhile, is slashing .222/.257/.323 over 299 plate appearances.