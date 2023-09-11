Hampson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hampson will hit the bench after starting in each of the past three games. After going 4-for-6 with a solo home run in the first two of those contests, Hampson fell back to earth in a 5-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday, when he struck out in four of his five plate appearances. Joey Wendle will step back in at shortstop on Monday and still appears to be the Marlins' preferred option at the position.