Hampson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hampson is on the bench for the third straight contest and appears to have been firmly displaced as the Marlins' primary center fielder in place of Jonathan Davis, at least for the time being. Both Davis and Hampson will likely see their playing time in the outfield take a more significant hit perhaps as soon as the upcoming weekend, when Jazz Chisholm (toe) is said to be targeting a return from the injured list. It's unclear how close Chisholm actually is to making that a reality, however.