Conine went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Phillies.

Seeing his first game action since Apr. 19 due to shoulder surgery, Conine got the start in left field and batted eighth, and it was his long ball off David Robertson in the eighth inning that got the Marlins on the board and kicked off a rally from a 3-0 deficit. Conine will likely see consistent at-bats over the final week as Miami evaluates how he might fit into their 2026 roster plans, and through 76 plate appearances on the season the second-generation Marlin is slashing .275/.342/.464 with two homers, eight RBI and 12 runs.