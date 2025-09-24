Marlins' Griffin Conine: Goes yard in return to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conine went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Phillies.
Seeing his first game action since Apr. 19 due to shoulder surgery, Conine got the start in left field and batted eighth, and it was his long ball off David Robertson in the eighth inning that got the Marlins on the board and kicked off a rally from a 3-0 deficit. Conine will likely see consistent at-bats over the final week as Miami evaluates how he might fit into their 2026 roster plans, and through 76 plate appearances on the season the second-generation Marlin is slashing .275/.342/.464 with two homers, eight RBI and 12 runs.
More News
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Returns from 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Could return for final week•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Expected to miss rest of season•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Surgery scheduled•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Placed on 60-day IL•