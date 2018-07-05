Shuck was designated for assignment by Miami on Thursday, Craig Mish of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Shuck has played in 70 games for the Marlins this season, slashing an unsightly .192/.255/.231 with just four extra-base hits and four RBI across 142 plate appearances. Unless claimed off waivers or traded, Shuck will report to Triple-A New Orleans, where he spent a little time back in early April. It appears as though Garrett Cooper (wrist) may return to the fold in a corresponding move, though the club has yet to make an official announcement.

