Shuck went 1-for-3 with an RBI, stolen base and caught stealing in a 4-1 victory against the Giants on Friday.

He picked up an RBI on a single in the first and then swiped second. After reaching on an error in the sixth, he tried to steal another bag, but this time, he unsuccessfully read Madison Bumgarner's move and was picked off. Shuck finished the game in centerfield because of an injury to Starling Marte. Shuck is hitting .267 with one extra-base hit, two RBI, three runs and a steal in 30 at-bats this season.