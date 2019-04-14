Shuck is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Shuck had made back-to-back starts in the corner outfield, but he'll sit in the series finale in favor of Jason Martin. Both Martin and Shuck seem to be stuck in a timeshare for the outfield spot opposite Melky Cabrera while all of Gregory Polanco (shoulder), Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Lonnie Chisenhall (finger) are on the 10-day injured list.