Pirates' J.B. Shuck: Benched after back-to-back starts
Shuck is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Shuck had made back-to-back starts in the corner outfield, but he'll sit in the series finale in favor of Jason Martin. Both Martin and Shuck seem to be stuck in a timeshare for the outfield spot opposite Melky Cabrera while all of Gregory Polanco (shoulder), Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Lonnie Chisenhall (finger) are on the 10-day injured list.
