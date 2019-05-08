Pirates' J.B. Shuck: Outrighted to Triple-A
Shuck was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Shuck will report to Indianapolis after passing through waivers unclaimed. Prior to being designated for assignment, the outfielder hit .213/.339/.255 in 27 games for the Pirates.
