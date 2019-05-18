Pirates' J.B. Shuck: Trying two-way role
Shuck will attempt to convert to being a two-way player with Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Shuck owns a career .243/.296/.314 slash line over parts of seven big-league seasons, leaving him a fifth outfielder at best. If he can also serve as a competent reliever, that could be enough to keep him on a big-league roster, but there's no particular reason to believe he can serve a fantasy-relevant role on either side of the ball. The 31-year-old lsat worked as a pitcher back in college.
