Sanoja will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Sanoja will occupy the hot corner for the third time in four games and appears to have settled in as the Marlins' preferred option at the position following Graham Pauley's (oblique) placement on the injured list Monday. The 22-year-old may move back into a utility role before long, however. Connor Norby (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday and could be ready to return from the IL next week to displace Sanoja from atop the depth chart at third base.