Sanoja is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Sanoja had made eight consecutive starts while moving between three different spots (second base, third base and left field) from Sept. 11 through this past Thursday, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third contest in a row. With Miami recently returning Connor Norby, Graham Pauley and Dane Myers from the injured list, Sanoja could be relegated to a short-side platoon role heading into the final week of the season.