Segura is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Segura will hit the bench after going 0-for-12 over his last four starts to drop his season-long batting average down to .191. Jon Berti will get the nod at third base Monday, and it wouldn't be surprising if he or Joey Wendle eventually supplanted Segura as the everyday option at the position for good.