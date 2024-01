The Marlins and Luzardo avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo is in his second year of arbitration eligibility and will receive a much-deserved raise. The left-hander posted a 3.58 ERA over 32 starts for Miami in 2023, finishing with a 208:55 K:BB over 178.2 innings. Luzardo has been mentioned as a possible trade chip, but it would take a haul to pry him away from the Marlins.