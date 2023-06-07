Luzardo (5-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on two hits over seven innings against the Royals. He struck out eight.

Luzardo has logged at least seven strikeouts in each of his last five starts. The 25-year-old southpaw allowed just one hit through his first five innings before Nick Pratto led off the sixth with a double and eventually scored the Royals' lone run. Luzardo lowered his ERA to 3.79 with a 1.25 WHIP and 86:20 K:BB through 13 starts (73.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Mariners o the road in his next outing.