Luzardo did not factor in the decision against Boston on Thursday, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Luzardo was dominant against a talented Red Sox offense, giving up just three singles and a walk. He racked up an impressive 19 swinging strikes en route to nine punchouts, and he finished with his third straight quality start. However, Miami was unable to put any runs on the board until the eighth inning, preventing Luzardo from notching a win. The southpaw has had to settle for a no-decision in each of his past two starts despite recording a combined 13.1 scoreless innings during which he's posted an outstanding 18:2 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against St. Louis next week.