Luzardo did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out three.

After fanning a career-high 13 batters in his last start, Luzardo was only able to punch out three hitters Sunday during 4.2 inefficient innings. All of the damage against Luzardo came in the third, where he allowed four hits and a walk as part of a four-run frame. The start ended an impressive run for the 25-year-old, who had allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven consecutive starts leading up to Sunday's dud. Luzardo is tentatively scheduled to take the mound next during a three-game road series against the Rangers this weekend.