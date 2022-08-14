Luzardo (3-5) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Luzardo worked three scoreless innings but allowed five batters to reach base in the fourth frame -- resulting in three earned runs. He also served up a solo home run to Matt Olson, the only long ball he's surrendered across 17 innings since returning from the injured list on Aug 1. Despite the relatively poor outing Saturday, Luzardo has maintained a 3.18 ERA and 17:3 K:BB in that span.