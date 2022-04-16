Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Phillies.

Every Marlins starter collected at least one hit, but Sanchez provided the heart of the offense on the night. The 24-year-old has four multi-hit performances in the last five games, pushing his slash line to begin the season to .310/.333/.690 with a double, two triples, two homers, six RBI and five runs.